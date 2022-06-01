PM meets world champion Nikhat Zareen, bronze medallists Manisha, Parveen

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met India's newest boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen and her teammates Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda, who recently won bronze medals in the Istanbul event.
While Nikhat clinched the coveted gold in flyweight (52kg) division, Manisha and debutant Parveen earned podium finishes in the 57kg and 63kg categories respectively.
An honour to meet our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi sir.
Thank you sir
