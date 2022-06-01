Delhi BJP leaders demand Kejriwal's resignation over water woes

-
ALSO READ
Will Guj Assembly be dissolved for poll announcement, Kejriwal asks BJP
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has anti-nation mindset: Delhi BJP
After Kejriwal's 24-hr power supply claim, BJP leader holds 'reality check'
Kejriwal slams BJP for ongoing demolition drive in Delhi, calls for an end
AAP chief, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit poll-bound Uttarakhand today
-
Delhi BJP leaders and party workers on Wednesday staged a massive protest at the Delhi Secretariat over water woes of the city residents.
The protesters led by BJP MP Parvesh Verma also demanded the
resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
People in many parts of Delhi are deprived of water supply and Kejriwal is busy campaigning in other states and patting his own back by issuing advertisements, Verma said during the protest.
The protesters, carrying pitchers and bottles of dirty water, marched from IGI stadium to the secretariat where the chief minister and his cabinet members have offices, and raised slogans against the government.
"A large number of people in Delhi are also getting supply of dirty and contaminated water that is causing illness," Verma said.
Several BJP leaders, including national vice president and in-charge of state unit Baijayant Panda, state president Adesh Gupta, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, attended the protest.
Panda alleged that Delhiites are realising that "false promises" of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are costing them dearly.
"Kejriwal should either ensure supply of clean and safe water to Delhiites or step down," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU