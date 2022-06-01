Cabinet allows procurement by cooperatives through GeM portal

The on Wednesday approved a proposal to expand the mandate of Government e-Marketplace (GeM) by allowing procurement by cooperatives.

Presently, the registration of cooperatives as buyers was not covered within the existing mandate of .

The move will help over 8.54 lakh registered cooperatives and their 27 crore members as they would get products at competitive rates from the portal.

works on inclusion, transparency& efficiency. Artisans, weavers, SHGs, startups, women entrepreneurs & MSMEs are registered on GeM. If you look at accounting for last 4yrs, procurement of Rs 6220cr in 2017-18 hiked to over Rs 1.06 lakh cr in 2021-22: Union Min pic.twitter.com/HFbPrSY7A8 — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

These cooperatives will be benefitted from this decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister told reporters.

As per the existing mandate, goods and services registered at the GeM portal are not available for use by private sector buyers. Suppliers (sellers) can be from across all segments - government or private.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The GeM was launched on August 9, 2016, by the commerce ministry to create an open and transparent procurement platform for government buyers.

