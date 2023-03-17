JUST IN
Pregnancy-related deaths rising, Covid in reproductive-age women to blame
Significant rise in number of EVM's ballot units, control units since 2014
NMC not in agreement to allow pharmacists to write prescription: MoS Health
No, Israel has NOT found two cases of a new variant of coronavirus
It is duty of Twitter to provide details of users: Govt to K'taka HC
Govt bats for simultaneous polls; cites savings for public exchequer
Delhi HC orders DMRC to pay arbitral dues to Rinfra within a month
One-third of world's population suffers from sleep disorders: Experts
HP CM announces slew of schemes to promote green energy in state budget
Court reserves verdict on ED plea seeking extension of Sisodia's custody
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Pregnancy-related deaths rising, Covid in reproductive-age women to blame
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

PM MITRA mega textile parks to be set up in seven states, says PM Modi

He added, PM MITRA mega textile parks will boost the textiles sector in line with 5F (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) vision

Topics
Textile Park | Narendra Modi | Century Textiles and Industries

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that "PM MITRA mega textile parks" will be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, asserting that they will attract massive investments and create lakhs of jobs.

"The PM MITRA mega textile parks will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for the textiles sector, attracts investment of crores and create lakhs of jobs. It will be a great example of 'Make in India' and 'Make For the World'," Modi tweeted.

He added, "PM MITRA mega textile parks will boost the textiles sector in line with 5F (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) vision. Glad to share that PM MITRA mega textile parks would be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, MP and UP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Textile Park

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 16:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU