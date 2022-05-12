PM Modi addresses 'Utkarsh Samaroh' in Bharuch, interacts with people

Prime Minister on Thursday addressed "Utkarsh Samaroh" in Gujarat's Bharuch via video conferencing to mark the 100 per cent saturation of four key state government schemes in the district which will help provide timely financial assistance to those in need.



During the address, he interacted with people and talked about how the schemes under "Utkarsh Initiative" helped them.

"Utkarsh Initiative", carried out by the district administration from January 1 to March 31 this year, was aimed to ensure the complete coverage of schemes providing assistance to widows, elderly and destitute citizens.

According to the the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), a total of 12,854 beneficiaries were identified across the four schemes.

During the drive, taluka-wise WhatsApp helpline numbers were announced to collect information about those who were not receiving benefits of the scheme.

Utkarsh camps were organised in all villages and wards of municipality areas of the district for applicants to provide necessary documents for on spot approval. Incentives were also given to Utkarsh assistants to further facilitate the drive, the PMO said.