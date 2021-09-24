Joe Biden, PM Modi remember Mahatma Gandhi ahead of birth anniversary

-
ALSO READ
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
Rahul Gandhi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Kerala's Wayanad
Rajiv Gandhi 77th birth anniversary: PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi pay tributes
Biden to host PM Modi for bilateral meeting on Sep 24: White House
China attacks US at bilateral talks; hands over list of demands
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Friday remembered Mahatma Gandhi, a week ahead of his birth anniversary on October 2, recalling the values advocated by the apostle of peace of non-violence, tolerance, respect and human trusteeship.
The world celebrates Mahatma Gandhi's birthday next week. We're all reminded that his message of non- violence, respect, tolerance, matters today maybe more than ever, Biden told reporters in the Oval Office of the White House as he welcomed prime minister Modi.
In his remarks, Modi also remembered the revered freedom fighter. "President Joe Biden mentioned Gandhi Ji's Jayanti (birth anniversary). Gandhi Ji spoke about trusteeship, a concept which is very important for our planet in the times to come," the prime minister said.
Gandhi's concept of trusteeship is a social and economic philosophy aiming to bring justice in society. It provides a means by which the wealthy people would be the trustees of the trust (Earth) that looked after the welfare of the people in general. Gandhi believed labour was a superior capital as means of production.
It (trusteeship) means that the planet that we have, we have to bequeath it to the following generations. And this sentiment of trusteeship is going to assume more and more importance globally, but also between the relations of India and the United States, Modi said.
Modi, who is visiting the US for the 7th time after assuming office in 2014, described Friday's bilateral summit with Biden as important as they're meeting at the start of the third decade of this century.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU