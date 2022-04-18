PM Modi arrives in Gujarat for 3-day visit, to start off multiple projects

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad for his three-day visit to Gujarat on Monday.
He was received by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and State Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the airport.
"The Prime Minister landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. He was received by Governor @ADevvrat, CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other dignitaries," tweeted PMO India today.
Prime Minister will visit the Command and Control Centre for Schools in Gandhinagar today.
On April 19, at around 9:40 AM, he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, Banaskantha.
Subsequently, at around 3:30 PM, he will lay the foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar.
On April 20, at around 10:30 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar. Thereafter, at around 3:30 PM, he will attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects.
