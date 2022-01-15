PM Modi calls for innovating for India, from India to tackle challenges

-
ALSO READ
Dream Sports' VC arm announces $250 mn corpus to invest in startups
Startups playing key role in enhancing India-US ties: Ambassador Sandhu
India fully capable of meeting any internal or external challenge: PM Modi
In digital age, technology and data are new weapons, says PM Modi
Will never forget contributions of brave freedom fighters of Goa: PM
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for innovating for India and from India to tackle challenges facing the country as he counted steps taken by the government in freeing entrepreneurs and innovation from bureaucratic silos.
"Our startups are changing the rules of the game. I believe that startups are going to be the backbone of New India," he said interacting with youngsters from the world of startups. "Let us innovate for India, innovate from India."
India, he said, has over 60,000 startups with 42 unicorns.
The government is focusing on three aspects to strengthen innovation, entrepreneurship and startup ecosystem - "Freeing entrepreneurship, innovation from government and bureaucratic silos; setting up institutional mechanisms to promote innovation, and handholding of youth innovators," he said.
Narrating successes during the recent years, he said 28,000 patents were granted last year as compared to 4,000 patents in 2013-14. Against registration of 70,000 trademarks in 2013-14, 2.5 lakh trademarks have been registered in 2020-21.
"India's ranking on the Global Innovation Index is improving because of the programme on innovation started in the country. India was ranked 81 in 2015 and now it is at No. 46," he said.
Startups are not just bringing innovations but are also evolving as major job creators.
The year 2022 has brought new opportunities and avenues for startups, he said adding January 16 will be celebrated as National Startup Day to help percolate startup culture to the grassroot level.
Modi said easier access to funds as well as making self-certification for compliance of nine labour and three environment laws is helping promote startups.
Innovation and technology based solutions are being encouraged for finding solutions to challenges facing the country, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU