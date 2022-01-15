January 16 to be celebrated as 'National Start-up Day': PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Startups raised $6.5 bn in Apr-Jun period, 11 new unicorns created: Report
Village commerce tech startup 1Bridge raises $2.5 mn in fresh funding round
Esper raises $60 million in Series C funding led by Insight Partners
Safe-haven yen, Swiss franc rise on Omicron fears, Fed policy uncertainty
Dollar weakens, stocks rise as consumer prices jump in Nov, data shows
-
India is going to celebrate January 16 as "National Start-up Day", the Prime Minister's said on Saturday.
"To make the culture of start-ups reach the far-flung parts of the country, it has been decided to celebrate January 16 as "National Start-up Day", the Prime Minister said while addressing start-ups across the country.
The PM said that 2022 has brought more new opportunities for India's start-up sector and organizing of Start-Up India Innovation Week is also important in the 75th year of India's independence.
"In this decade, the decisions being taken by the government for innovation, entrepreneurship and startup ecosystem have three major aspects. Firstly, Entrepreneurship- to free it from beauracratic silos. Secondly, Innovation - Institutional mechanism needs to be developed. Thirdly, Handholding young innovators."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with over 150 startups on January 15 to boost the startup ecosystem in the country, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
Startups from various sectors including Agriculture, Health, Enterprise Systems, Space, Industry 4.0, Security, Fintech, Environment etc are a part of this interaction.
The PMO in a statement said that more than 150 startups have been divided into six working groups based on themes including Growing from Roots; Nudging the DNA; From Local to Global; Technology of Future; Building Champions in Manufacturing and Sustainable Development.
As a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a week-long event, "Celebrating Innovation Ecosystem", is being hosted by DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, from 10 to 16 January 2022. The event marks the 6th anniversary of the launch of the Startup India initiative.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU