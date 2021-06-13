PM Modi condoles demise of Cong leader Indira Hridayesh

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden inauguration LIVE: Biden signs 17 orders to undo Trump's legacy
In first hours as President, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, virus
Inheriting a confluence of crises, Biden will take helm as US president
Fiscal stimulus fires up US consumer spending; inflation benign
US job openings jump to two-year high in boost to labour market
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of Congress leader Indira Hridayesh.
"Dr. Indira Hridayesh Ji was at the forefront of several community service efforts. She made a mark as an effective legislator and also had rich administrative experience. Saddened by her demise. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti: PM Narendra Modi," a tweet from the handle of the Prime Minister's office read.
Hridayesh, who was a Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Uttarakhand Assembly, passed away at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi.
According to the state party in charge, Devender Yadav, she died of suffering a heart attack.
She was elected from the Haldwani constituency in the 2012 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly election. Hridayesh served as a minister of Finance in Uttarakhand from 2012 to 2017, Parliamentary Affairs, Higher Education, and Planning in the Government of Uttarakhand under Harish Rawat.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU