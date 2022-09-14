PM Modi condoles demise of former Satara Mayor Shivajiraje Bhosale

Prime Minister on Wednesday condoled the demise of Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale, a descendant of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji and former mayor of Satara.

Bhosale had passed away in Satara on Tuesday due to age-related ailments at 75.

"Saddened by the demise of Shrimant Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale Ji. He was a dynamic and multifaceted personality who worked extensively among the people. He made a rich contribution towards Satara's progress. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti." Modi tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)