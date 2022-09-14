2015 Kotkapura firing: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal appears before Punjab Police

-
ALSO READ
Bhagwant Mann has surrendered his powers to Delhi CM: Sukhbir Badal
SAD President Sukhbir Badal appears before SIT in 2015 police firing case
Raghav Chaddha hits out at Sukhbir Badal over remarks against Bhagwant Mann
Congress leader Navjot Sidhu targets Kejriwal over 2015 sacrilege issue
'Mann gave away Punjab's right over Chandigarh by asking land for Assembly'
-
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday appeared before a Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case.
Led by Additional Director General of Police L K Yadav, the SIT had summoned Badal, who was then the deputy chief minister and home minister of the state.
Earlier, the SIT had summoned Badal on August 30, but the SAD chief did not appear before it. His party had said that Badal had not been served summons.
On September 6, Badal was questioned by another SIT investigating the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing incident.
The case relates to the theft of a 'bir' (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib, putting up handwritten sacrilegious posters, and torn pages of the holy book being found scattered at Bargari in Faridkot in 2015.
These incidents had triggered protests, and two people, Gurjeet Singh and Krishan Bhagwan Singh, were killed in Behbal Kalan and a few were injured at Kotkapura in Faridkot in police firing.
Badal on Wednesday reached the Punjab Police Officers' Institute here around 11 am.
Senior party leaders and supporters gathered outside the institute, raising slogans against the AAP government in the state. The police have put up barricades outside the venue.
Speaking to reporters, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said party leaders had always fully cooperated in the investigation into the 2015 sacrilege-related incidents.
The Akali Dal had earlier accused the AAP government of playing politics over the issue of sacrilege incidents in order to divert attention from its "failures".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 14:59 IST