PM Modi condoles demise of Vajpayee's long-time assistant Shiv Kumar Pareek

-
ALSO READ
UP govt to distribute free smartphones, tablets to 10 mn final yr students
PM Modi pays tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary
Suspended Oppn MPs lowered Parliament's dignity, should apologize: Minister
Raut hails Vajpayee, says 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas' slogan suits him
Air India sale: Modi govt's first privatisation in 7 years; what next?
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of Shiv Kumar Pareek who was former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's long-time aide.
Shiv Kumar Pareek had passed away on March 5.
The Prime Minister said that Shiv Kumar Pareek was rooted in the ideologies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and devoted himself to the service of nation-building.
"Saddened by the passing away of Shri Shiv Kumar Pareek Ji. Firmly rooted in our Party's ideology, he devoted himself to service, nation-building and worked closely with Atal Ji. Will cherish my interactions with him over the years. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday expressed condolences on the demise of Pareek and said that he had worked to nurture innumerable workers with nationalist ideas, human values and ideals.
"Deeply saddened by the news of the passing away of Shri Shiv Kumar Pareek Ji, a close associate of Prime Minister Shri Atal Ji before the era of Jana Sangh. He also worked to nurture innumerable workers with nationalist ideas, human values and ideals," tweeted Pradhan.
Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak also expressed condolences and said that his demise was "heart-wrenching."
"The sad news of the demise of Shri Shiv Kumar Pareek Ji, the personal secretary of former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji, who supported Atal Ji like a shadow for almost 60 years, is heart-wrenching. May God grant the 'Punyatama', a place at his feet and strength to his family members and well-wishers," tweeted Brajesh Pathak in Hindi.
Shiv Kumar Pareek used to work with AB Vajpayee as a personal assistant. On many occasions, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had also participated in programs held at Shiv Kumar Pareek's house.
Vajpayee had passed away on August 16, 2018.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU