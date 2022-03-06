PM Modi condoles demise of Vajpayee's long-time assistant Shiv Kumar Pareek

Prime Minister on Sunday condoled the demise of Shiv Kumar Pareek who was former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's long-time aide.

Shiv Kumar Pareek had passed away on March 5.

The Prime Minister said that Shiv Kumar Pareek was rooted in the ideologies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and devoted himself to the service of nation-building.

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri Shiv Kumar Pareek Ji. Firmly rooted in our Party's ideology, he devoted himself to service, nation-building and worked closely with Atal Ji. Will cherish my interactions with him over the years. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday expressed condolences on the demise of Pareek and said that he had worked to nurture innumerable workers with nationalist ideas, human values and ideals.

"Deeply saddened by the news of the passing away of Shri Shiv Kumar Pareek Ji, a close associate of Prime Minister Shri Atal Ji before the era of Jana Sangh. He also worked to nurture innumerable workers with nationalist ideas, human values and ideals," tweeted Pradhan.

Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak also expressed condolences and said that his demise was "heart-wrenching."

"The sad news of the demise of Shri Shiv Kumar Pareek Ji, the personal secretary of former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji, who supported Atal Ji like a shadow for almost 60 years, is heart-wrenching. May God grant the 'Punyatama', a place at his feet and strength to his family members and well-wishers," tweeted Brajesh Pathak in Hindi.

Shiv Kumar Pareek used to work with AB Vajpayee as a personal assistant. On many occasions, had also participated in programs held at Shiv Kumar Pareek's house.

Vajpayee had passed away on August 16, 2018.

