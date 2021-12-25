PM Modi pays tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister on Saturday paid tributes to former prime minister and stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary.

Born in Gwalior in 1924, Vajpayee was the face of the for decades and was the first non-Congress prime minister to have served a full term in office.

Modi tweeted, "Remembering Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. He devoted his life towards making India strong and developed. His development initiatives positively impacted millions of Indians.

