'We will leave no stone unturned for safe evacuation of Indian students'

Indian envoy to Ukraine Partha Satpathy on Saturday said no stone will be left unturned for the safe evacuation of from the conflict-stricken eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy as he hailed the unparalleled strength and fortitude displayed by the young citizens in dealing with the adversities.

Satpathy made the remarks in a message that came hours after the in Sumy posted videos, saying they have decided to leave for the Russian border and that the Indian government and the embassy in Ukraine will be responsible if anything happens to them.

Following the embassy's assurance, the students did not leave the eastern Ukrainian city that has been witnessing intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops.

"The last two weeks have been extremely harrowing and challenging for all of us. Hardly anyone would have ever witnessed such pain and disruption in our lives," Satpathy said.

"Nonetheless, I am proud of the maturity and fortitude displayed by our Indian nationals, especially young Indian students, in continuing to stay brave during these difficult times," he said.

His message was posted on Twitter by the Indian embassy in Kyiv.

"Our embassy will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to ensure the safe evacuation of I know that our students have been through a lot and have shown unparalleled strength and determination during these times," Satpathy said.

"I urge you for some more patience and forbearance so that we can ensure your safety and security," he added.

