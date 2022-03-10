PM Modi congratulates South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Yoon Suk Yeol
Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, who was elected South Korea's new president on Thursday (Photo: AP/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol and said he looks forward to working with him to further expand and strengthen the India-South Korea strategic partnership.

Yoon, a former top prosecutor, has been elected South Korea's president to replace outgoing Moon Jae-in.

"I warmly congratulate President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on his victory in Presidential elections," Modi said in a tweet.

"I look forward to working with him to further expand and strengthen the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership," he said.

First Published: Thu, March 10 2022. 23:49 IST

