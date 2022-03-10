PM Modi congratulates South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol and said he looks forward to working with him to further expand and strengthen the India-South Korea strategic partnership.
Yoon, a former top prosecutor, has been elected South Korea's president to replace outgoing Moon Jae-in.
"I warmly congratulate President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on his victory in Presidential elections," Modi said in a tweet.
"I look forward to working with him to further expand and strengthen the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership," he said.
