PM Modi discusses Covid-19 situation with Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi

Prime Minister discussed the evolving Covid-19 situation with State Counsellor on Thursday and agreed to work together to address the challenges posed by the highly dangerous and fast spreading infection.

"Had a good discussion with State Counsellor Daw We discussed the evolving Covid 19 scenario and agreed to work together to address the challenges in the spirit of our excellent bilateral ties and India's neighbourhood first policy," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The leaders discussed the evolving Covid-19 scenario in the domestic and regional contexts and updated each other on the steps being taken to control the spread of the pandemic.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE

Underlining the importance of as a vital pillar of India's Neighbourhood First policy, Prime Minister Modi conveyed India's readiness to provide all possible support to for mitigating the health and economic impact of Covid-19.

The Prime Minister further assured all possible support by Government of for Myanmar citizens present in India, and thanked the State Counsellor for the cooperation being extended by Myanmar authorities to Indian citizens in Myanmar.

The leaders agreed to remain in touch and work together to address the present and future challenges posed by Covid-19.