PM Modi extends birthday greetings to former-Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda

Prime Minister on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to former Prime Minister HD Devegowda and wished for his long and healthy life.

"Birthday greetings to our former PM and respected statesman HD Devegowda ji. May Almighty bless him with long and healthy life," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Born on May 18, 1933 in Haradanahalli, a village in Holenarasipura Taluk, of the erstwhile Kingdom of Mysore in a farmer family, Devegowda is the Janata Dal (Secular) Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka.

Devegowda served as the 11th Prime Minister of India from June 1996 to April 1997.

He was also the 14th Karnataka Chief Minister from 1994 to 1996.

