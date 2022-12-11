PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express connecting Nagpur to Bilaspur

Prime Minister on Sunday flagged off the Express train here connecting to Bilaspur.

The flagging off ceremony took place at the railway station.

During the event, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of and Ajni railway stations to be redeveloped at a cost of about Rs 590 crore and Rs 360 crore respectively.

He also dedicated to the nation the Government Maintenance Depot (locomotive maintenance depot) at Ajni in the city and Kohli-Narkher section of the Nagpur-Itarsi third line project. These projects have been developed at a cost of about Rs 110 crore and about Rs 450 crore respectively.

