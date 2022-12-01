JUST IN
SP MLA Nahid Hasan gets bail after 10 months in jail under Gangster Act
Voting begins for 1st phase of Gujarat polls; 89 seats, 788 candidates
Chhattisgarh govt to introduce reservation bill within two days: Baghel
Top Headlines: India's G20 presidency from today; GDP growth in Q2 and more
India to receive over record $100 bn in remittances in 2022: World Bank
Haryana govt tweaks bond policy, protesting MBBS students dig in heels
DoT directs telecom providers to not install 5G base stations near airports
Assam to give stipend to all female PG students of Rs 10,000 each
PM envisions boost to Arunachal tourism with addition of Donyi Polo airport
Delhi liquor policy: TRS MLC Kavitha's name surfaces in ED's remand report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
SP MLA Nahid Hasan gets bail after 10 months in jail under Gangster Act
Business Standard

PM Modi greets BSF personnel on force's raising day, lauds their work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted BSF personnel on the force's raising day and lauded their work

Topics
Narendra Modi | BSF | border security force

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted BSF personnel on the force's raising day and lauded their work.

He tweeted, "Raising Day greetings to all @BSF_India personnel and their families. This is a force with an outstanding track record of protecting India and serving our nation with utmost diligence. I also appreciate the noble work of BSF during challenging situations like natural disasters."

The Border Security Force was raised on this day in 1965 for securing India's borders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 08:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.