PM Modi, HM Shah say renovation of 350-yr-old Goa temple to boost tourism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have congratulated the Goa government on the renovation of the historic Shree Saptakoteshwar Temple and said it will deepen the youth's connect with spiritual traditions and boost tourism in the state.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday inaugurated the refurbished temple, which was constructed by warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj more than three centuries ago at Narve village in North Goa district, 35 km from capital Panaji.
The Goa state Archives and Archaeology Department has refurbished the temple.
Prime Minister Modi in a tweet on on Saturday said, The renovated Shree Saptakoteshwar Devasthan, Narve, Bicholim will deepen the connect of our youth with our spiritual traditions. It will also further boost tourism in Goa.
Union minister Shah also congratulated the Goa government on the reopening of the historic temple after renovation.
"After being attacked by multiple invaders, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj rebuilt the temple. As a major pilgrimage site, it will draw tourists from all over India, he said.
Responding to PM Modi's post, Sawant tweeted, With your continued support Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji, in this #AmritKaal Goa is working towards promoting and developing cultural and spiritual sites to further boost the tourism in the state.
First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 14:18 IST
