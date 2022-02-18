PM Modi inaugurates two additional railway lines between Thane and Diva

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: No Covid vaccine jab, no salary, says Thane civic body
Param Bir Singh appears before Thane police to join probe in extortion case
72-hour mega block on suburban network during weekend: Central Railway
IRCTC dedicates new food plaza for passengers at New Delhi railway station
Maharashtra: 230 new coronavirus cases in Thane, 2 more deaths
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday inaugurated two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva in Maharashtra and also flagged off two suburban trains.
Speaking via video link, Modi said his government is committed to improving railway infrastructure in the country.
Infrastructure projects used to drag on earlier due to lack of coordination in planning and execution but we have changed that approach, Modi said.
With the commissioning of the two new lines, 36 additional suburban services will be introduced on the main line of Central Railway and the air-conditioned local train services will increase from 10 to 44, an official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU