PM Modi invites US President Biden, First Lady Jill to visit India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his warmest congratulations to US President Joe Biden during a telephonic conversation and also took the opportunity to invite him and First lady Dr Jill Biden to visit India at their earliest convenience.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the leaders discussed at length regional developments and the wider geo-political context. They also noted that the India-US partnership is firmly anchored in a shared commitment to democratic values and common strategic interests.
Prime Minister Modi warmly congratulated President Biden, conveyed best wishes for his tenure, and said he looked forward to working closely with him to further elevate the India-US Strategic Partnership.
Both the leaders reiterated the importance of working with like-minded countries to ensure a rules-based international order and a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.
While both leaders affirmed the importance of addressing the challenge of global climate change, the Prime Minister welcomed Biden's decision to re-commit to the Paris Agreement and highlighted the ambitious targets India has set for itself in the area of renewable energy. He also welcomed the US President's initiative to organise the Climate Leaders Summit in April this year and looked forward to participating in the same.
This is the first conversation between PM Modi and Biden since the latter's inauguration as the US President on January 20.
According to a statement by the White House, Biden committed that the US and India will work closely to combat COVID-19, climate change, rebuild the global economy and stand together against global terrorism.
Biden also underscored his desire to defend democratic institutions and norms around the world and noted that a shared commitment to democratic values is the bedrock for the US-India relationship.
