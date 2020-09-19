PM Modi likely to hold Covid-19 review meeting with chief ministers

JUST IN
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair a meeting of the chief ministers of seven states next week to review the coronavirus situation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair a meeting of the chief ministers of seven states next week to review the coronavirus situation.

Sources said the meeting is likely to be held on September 23.

Chief ministers of Maharashtra, Delhi, UttarPradesh among others are expected to attend the meeting, they said.

The prime minister has been regularly holding meetings to review the pandemic situation across the country with a focus on states/UTs where the situation is more serious.

His last COVID-19 review meeting was on August 11 with chief ministers and representatives of 10 most-affected states, namely, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

First Published: Sat, September 19 2020. 23:44 IST

