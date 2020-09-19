Maharashtra coronavirus update: 21,907 new cases, 425 deaths; 23,501 recover

reported 21,907 new



cases on Saturday, taking the case tally to 11,88,015, according to a health department official.

The death toll rose to 32,216 with 425 new fatalities, he said.

But with 23,501 patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered patients in the state increased to 8,57,933.

There are 2,97,480 active COVID-19 patients.

The official said that Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 72.22 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.71 per cent.

57,86,147 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the state.

Currently 18,01,180 people are in home quarantine and 39,831 people are in institutional quarantine in the state.

