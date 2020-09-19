Maharashtra coronavirus update: 21,907 new cases, 425 deaths; 23,501 recover

-
ALSO READ
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
Delhi govt issues new guidelines for Covid-19 testing amid rising cases
92 new cases, 4 deaths due to coronavirus in past 24 hours: Health Ministry
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
World Coronavirus Dispatch: People with no symptoms can 'spread' virus
-
Maharashtra reported 21,907 new
coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the case tally to 11,88,015, according to a health department official.
The death toll rose to 32,216 with 425 new fatalities, he said.
But with 23,501 patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered patients in the state increased to 8,57,933.
There are 2,97,480 active COVID-19 patients.
The official said that Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 72.22 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.71 per cent.
57,86,147 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the state.
Currently 18,01,180 people are in home quarantine and 39,831 people are in institutional quarantine in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU