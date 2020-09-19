JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

India's first CRISPR Covid-19 test approved for use
Business Standard

Chandigarh coronavirus update: Six more deaths, 290 more cases reported

Total death toll in Chandigarh has reached 116

Topics
Coronavirus | Chandigarh | Health crisis

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment(PPE) collects a nasal sample from a policeman, during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) set up inside a police station, in Mumbai.

Six more persons died of COVID-19 in Chandigarh, taking the fatalities toll to 116 in the Union Territory, a medical bulletin said on Saturday.

The infection tally rose to 9,796 with 290 fresh coronavirus cases in the UT.

There are 2,911 active cases in the city as of now.

A total 351 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection. A total of 6,766 people have been cured so far, as per the bulletin.

A total of 60,311 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 50,164 tested negative while reports of 143 samples were awaited, the bulletin said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 19 2020. 23:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU