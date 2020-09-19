Chandigarh coronavirus update: Six more deaths, 290 more cases reported

Six more persons died of COVID-19 in Chandigarh, taking the fatalities toll to 116 in the Union Territory, a medical bulletin said on Saturday.

The infection tally rose to 9,796 with 290 fresh cases in the UT.

There are 2,911 active cases in the city as of now.

A total 351 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection. A total of 6,766 people have been cured so far, as per the bulletin.

A total of 60,311 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 50,164 tested negative while reports of 143 samples were awaited, the bulletin said.

