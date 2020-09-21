PM Modi likely to inaugurate Atal tunnel in HP's Rohtang on Oct 3: CM

Prime Minister is likely to inaugurate Atal tunnel on Leh-Manali highway in Himachal Pradesh's Rohtang on October 3, Chief Minister said on Monday.

According to the prime minister's tentative programme, he will come to Manali on October 3 for inaugurating the tunnel and will also visit Lahaul, Thakur said.

Responding to a question during an informal chat with the media here, the CM said it is not yet decided if the prime minister will address a public rally in Lahaul that day.

