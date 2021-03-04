PM Modi, ministers pick 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccine over AstraZeneca

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Brazil halts China jab trial on adverse effect
Bharat Biotech recruits 23,000 volunteers for Phase-3 Covaxin trials so far
Coronavirus vaccine: How much it costs, who'll get it first and other FAQs
Covid vaccination Phase-II: Check if you are eligible to get a shot
Covaxin: Science, not pride will help India build trust in this vaccine
-
Ministers and officials were following Prime Minister Narendra Modi lead by opting on Tuesday for an Indian-made Covid-19 vaccine approved without late-stage efficacy data, instead of the AstraZeneca one.
The country’s health, foreign and law ministers, and state governors, all flocked to Twitter to express support for the much-criticised Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine, after it was administered to Modi on Monday.
“Made-in-India vaccines are 100 per cent safe,” Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said after being inoculated with Covaxin.
Many state officials and doctors have refused to take Covaxin before its effectiveness could be proved. Bharat Biotech says it has completed the late-stage trial and results will be out this month.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU