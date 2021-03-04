PM Modi, ministers pick 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccine over AstraZeneca

Ministers and officials were following Prime Minister lead by opting on Tuesday for an Indian-made Covid-19 vaccine approved without late-stage efficacy data, instead of the one.

The country’s health, foreign and law ministers, and state governors, all flocked to Twitter to express support for the much-criticised Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine, after it was administered to Modi on Monday.

“Made-in-India vaccines are 100 per cent safe,” Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said after being inoculated with Covaxin.

Many state officials and doctors have refused to take Covaxin before its effectiveness could be proved. Bharat Biotech says it has completed the late-stage trial and results will be out this month.