PM Modi pays homage to former PM Morarji Desai on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister on Monday paid tributes to on his birth anniversary, saying the former prime minister made extensive efforts to make more prosperous.

Born in 1896 in Valsad, then part of the state of Bombay and now in Gujarat, Desai was the first non-Congress prime minister of the country.

"He (Morarji Desai) is widely respected for his monumental contribution to nation building. He made extensive efforts to make more prosperous. He always emphasised on probity in public life," Modi said in a tweet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)