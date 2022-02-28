Maha CM stresses on demand to accord classical language status for Marathi

-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday once again raised the demand to accord the "classical" language status to Marathi.
Speaking virtually at an event to mark the Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din, Thackeray said the glory of Marathi needs to be celebrated throughout the year.
"We are descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and it is up to us to decide how we carry forward his legacy. Mother tongue is the best gift from one's mother and it is necessary to make it glorious. Conservation of the Marathi language is our responsibility. We have to speak the language and take pride in it," he said.
Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai recently met Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy with the demand to accord the classical language status to Marathi.
The Maharashtra government had dispatched 6,000 postcards, in addition to 1.2 lakh postcards sent earlier, to President Ram Nath Kovind for this demand.
In 2020, the Maharashtra legislature had passed a unanimous resolution recommending to the Centre to accord the classical language status to Marathi.
