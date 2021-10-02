PM Modi pays tributes to Gandhi, Shastri on their birth anniversaries

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary, saying his life and ideas will inspire every generation to walk the path of their duties.
"I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions," he added.
The prime minister also paid homage to India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 117th birth anniversary.
His life based on values and principles will always be a source of inspiration for all citizens, Modi tweeted.
The prime minister visited Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat, memorials to Gandhi and Shastri, respectively, to pay tributes to them.
