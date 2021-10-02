CNG, PNG prices hiked in Delhi, other markets: Check details here

price in the capital on Friday was increased by Rs 2.28 per kg and piped cooking gas supplied to households by Rs 2.10 following a 62 per cent hike in natural gas prices.

"Consequent upon recent notification of Govt. of India increasing the prices of domestically produced Natural Gas by 62%, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) today announced revision in the selling prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)... to marginally offset the impact on account of increase in its input gas cost," the firm said in a statement.

This revision in prices would result in an increase of Rs 2.28 per kg in the consumer price of in Delhi, and Rs 2.55 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

The new consumer price of Rs 47.48 per kg in Delhi and Rs 53.45 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be effective from 6.00 am on October 2, 2021.

The price of being supplied by IGL in Gurugram would be Rs 55.81 per kg; in Rewari Rs 56.50; Karnal and Kaithal Rs 54.70; Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli Rs 60.71; Kanpur, Fatehpur and Hamirpur Rs 63.97; and in Ajmer it would be Rs 62.41 per kg from 6.00 am on October 2.

IGL also increased domestic PNG prices with effect from October 2.

The consumer price of PNG supplied to households in Delhi has been increased by Rs 2.10 per cubic metre to Rs 33.01 per scm. The applicable price of domestic PNG to households in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be Rs 32.86 per scm.

"The revision in retail prices of CNG and domestic PNG has been effected only to marginally offset the impact of increase in price of domestically produced natural gas and increased dependence on costlier R-LNG," it added.

The increase, IGL said, would have a marginal impact on the per km running cost of vehicles. For autos, the increase would be 6 paise per km, for taxis it would be 11 paise and in case of buses, the increase would be Rs 1.65 per km. ?



With the revised price, CNG would still offer over 60 per cent savings towards the running cost when compared to vehicles running on alternate fuels at the current level of prices.

