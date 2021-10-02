Lal Bahadur Shastri's life will be an inspiration for countrymen: PM Modi

Prime Minister paid tribute to former Prime Minister on his birth anniversary today.

"Tributes to former Prime Minister ji on his birth anniversary. His life based on values and principles will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Shastri was born on October 2, 1904 in Mughalsarai district of Uttar Pradesh. He shares his birthday with Mahatma Gandhi.

He entered politics at a young age as a satyagrahi in the Indian Movement.On August 15, 1947, he became the Minister of Police and Transport in independent India.

Shastri became the Prime Minister of India in 1964 and led the country during the India-Pakistan war in 1965. He coined the slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' which resonated with masses and was widely accepted.

On January 11, 1966, he breathed his last in Tashkent after a cardiac arrest.

