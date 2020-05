PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary

Prime Minister on Wednesday paid tributes to the country's first Prime Minister Pandit on his 56th death anniversary.

"Tributes to our first PM, Pandit Ji on his death anniversary," Prime Minister wrote on the microblogging site Twitter.





Nehru emerged as an eminent leader of the Indian independence movement against the British rule. He served as India's Prime Minister from its establishment as an independent nation in 1947 until his death on May 27, 1964.

Congress leader on Wednesday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 56th death anniversary and recalled him as "a brave freedom fighter and the architect of modern India".

Remembering his great grandfather, Gandhi tweeted, "Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji was a brave freedom fighter, the architect of modern India and our first Prime Minister. A visionary, he is immortalised in the world-class institutions he inspired, that have stood the test of time. On his death anniversary, my tribute to this great son of India."

Pandit Nehru was born on November 14, 1889 in Allahabad. In 1919, he joined the Indian Congress and joined Mahatma Gandhi in the independence movement. He became the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee in September 1923.



He was sworn-in on August 15, 1947, as the first prime minister of India when the nation gained independence from the British empire. Serving till his death on May 27, 1964, Nehru remains India's longest-serving Prime Minister.