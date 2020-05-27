PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary

-
ALSO READ
Shekhar Gupta: A weapon called Nehru
Power pair: How Modi-Shah are different from Nehru-Patel or Vajpayee-Advani
Fadnavis slams Sena, also seeks Rahul Gandhi's apology for Savarkar remarks
JNU VC urges students to leave past behind and return to campus
Country to get 13th major port at Vadhavan in Maharashtra for Rs 65,544 cr
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the country's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 56th death anniversary.
"Tributes to our first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on the microblogging site Twitter.
ALSO READ: Trump offers to mediate between India, China over 'raging border dispute'
Nehru emerged as an eminent leader of the Indian independence movement against the British rule. He served as India's Prime Minister from its establishment as an independent nation in 1947 until his death on May 27, 1964.
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 56th death anniversary and recalled him as "a brave freedom fighter and the architect of modern India".
Remembering his great grandfather, Gandhi tweeted, "Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji was a brave freedom fighter, the architect of modern India and our first Prime Minister. A visionary, he is immortalised in the world-class institutions he inspired, that have stood the test of time. On his death anniversary, my tribute to this great son of India."
Pandit Nehru was born on November 14, 1889 in Allahabad. In 1919, he joined the Indian National Congress and joined Mahatma Gandhi in the independence movement. He became the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee in September 1923.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: 64,426 cured; India recovery rate 42.4% now, says govt
He was sworn-in on August 15, 1947, as the first prime minister of India when the nation gained independence from the British empire. Serving till his death on May 27, 1964, Nehru remains India's longest-serving Prime Minister.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU