PM Modi reviews readiness of Modicare health scheme assurance launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the progress of preparations for the launch of the health assurance programme under Ayushman Bharat.
The scheme will provide health assurance cover of up to Rs 500 thousand per family. It will cover over 100 million poor and vulnerable families in the country.
Top officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NITI Aayog and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) briefed the Prime Minister on various aspects, including the preparations in states and development of the technological infrastructure associated with the scheme, a PMO release said.
In April, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, the Prime Minister had inaugurated the first 'health and wellness centre' under Ayushman Bharat in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh.
