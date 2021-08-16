Former Congress MP Sushmita Dev joins Trinamool Congress

-
Soon after submitting her resignation from Congress, former party MP Sushmita Dev on Monday joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal.
She was inducted to the party in the presence of TMC leaders and MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien.
A few hours ago, Dev arrived at the state secretariat, Nabanna.
Before this, Dev held a meeting with Banerjee at his office located in Camac Street in Kolkata.
The former Congress MP on Sunday wrote a letter to party interim President Sonia Gandhi about her resignation from the primary membership of the party.
Sushmita Dev in her letter wrote that she will cherish the three decade long association with the party and expressed gratitude towards all its leaders, members and workers.
She also expressed gratitude to the President and wrote: "Madam, I thank you, personally, for your guidance and the opportunities you gave me. I value the enriching experience, I hope I have your good wishes as I begin a new chapter in my life of public service."
After resigning from the party, Dev identified herself as "Former Member, Indian National Congress" in her Twitter bio.
