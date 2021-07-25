PM Modi to address 79th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday at 11 am

-
ALSO READ
Modi likely to speak about Covid-19 vaccines, health infra on Mann Ki Baat
Athletes thank PM Modi for encouraging India's Olympic-bound contingent
'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme generated Rs 31 cr revenue since 2014: Govt
PM praises farmers, says record agri output, procurement even during Covid
PM Narendra Modi thanks listeners as 'Mann ki Baat' completes 75 episodes
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 79th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday.
The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.
The radio programme comes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo Olympics.During his previous 'Mann Ki Baat' address held in June, Prime Minister Modi talked about the issue of vaccine hesitancy and also urged the nation to come forward and support all the athletes who are participating in Tokyo Olympics to make the country proud.
"Every athlete who will be going to Tokyo Olympics has had to struggle, they have worked hard for a long time. They are just not going to the Games for themselves, but they are heading to Tokyo to make the country proud. They have to win over people's hearts and they need to make everyone in the nation feel proud. I want to urge the citizens of our country to not increase pressure on our athletes, rather you need to motivate them," the Prime Minister had said.Tokyo Olympics 2020 were slated to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The games started on July 23 and will continue till August 8 this year.
"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU