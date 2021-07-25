Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Kulgam

-
An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Munand area of the south Kashmir district on Sunday morning following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
As the forces were conducting searches in the area, the militants fired upon them, he said.
The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which one militant was killed, the official said.
The operation is on and further details are awaited, he added.
