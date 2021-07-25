DDA extends last date for interest-free payment of cost of flats to Jul 31

-
-
The DDA has extended the last date for making interest-free payment of cost of flats by allottees of 2021 Housing Scheme to July 31 in view of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Saturday.
The allottees of Dwarka Sector 16-B flats, however, will not come under its ambit, they said.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on March 10 had allotted 1,353 flats to people under a housing scheme through an online draw of lots.
The last date of payment of cost of flat (interest free) was June 29, except for the allottees of Dwarka Sector 16-B, officials said.
After having considered situation due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the competent authority has now decided to extend the last date to July 31 for making payment of cost of flats (interest free), they said.
The extension of last date is, however, subject to the condition that the payment of demanded amount is made within this extended period, otherwise benefit of extension will not be admissible to the allottees, the DDA said.
The 2021 Housing Scheme was launched on January 2. Applications were accepted till February 16, with 1,354 flats on offer. These flats under various categories are located in Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini.
Of the over 1,350 flats, the costliest ones are worth Rs 2.14 crore in the high-income group (HIG) category.
The maximum number of 757 flats were offered in the middle-income group (MIG) category.
The last DDA housing scheme was launched in March 2019, offering nearly 18,000 flats under four categories -- 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS).
