PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on Make in India for the World today

Prime Minister will address a post-budget webinar on ' for the World' on Thursday, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on Wednesday.

In line with the vision of PM Modi to make India a global hub for the manufacturing, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry is organising a post-budget webinar on " for the World" on March 3, the Ministry said in a statement.

The Union Budget 2022 has laid down a roadmap for India@100 with manufacturing as one of the key drivers of growth and employment generation. The webinar will include discussions on a paradigm shift in manufacturing in India, realising the trillion-dollar goal in Exports and also on MSMEs as a growth engine for the economy.

"The objective of the webinar is to sustain the momentum of Union Budget 2022 by synergizing efforts with all stakeholders on various initiatives taken for boosting manufacturing, increasing exports and strengthening the MSMEs," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

"By leveraging stakeholders' expertise and experience, an Action Plan for the Industry's way forward and monitoring framework for effective implementation of growth reforms in areas of manufacturing, exports and MSMEs will be finalised," it added.

The Prime Minister will deliver a special address to all participants on the vision of ' for the World,' and its convergence with Union Budget 2022 and the expectations from the webinar.

Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is scheduled to deliver concluding remarks at the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)