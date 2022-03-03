PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on Make in India for the World today

-
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi to address a webinar on smart agriculture on Thursday
PM Narendra Modi to address webinar on water, sanitation on Wednesday
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
India is sacred land of education, knowledge: PM Narendra Modi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a post-budget webinar on 'Make in India for the World' on Thursday, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on Wednesday.
In line with the vision of PM Modi to make India a global hub for the manufacturing, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry is organising a post-budget webinar on "Make in India for the World" on March 3, the Ministry said in a statement.
The Union Budget 2022 has laid down a roadmap for India@100 with manufacturing as one of the key drivers of growth and employment generation. The webinar will include discussions on a paradigm shift in manufacturing in India, realising the trillion-dollar goal in Exports and also on MSMEs as a growth engine for the economy.
"The objective of the webinar is to sustain the momentum of Union Budget 2022 by synergizing efforts with all stakeholders on various initiatives taken for boosting manufacturing, increasing exports and strengthening the MSMEs," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.
"By leveraging stakeholders' expertise and experience, an Action Plan for the Industry's way forward and monitoring framework for effective implementation of growth reforms in areas of manufacturing, exports and MSMEs will be finalised," it added.
The Prime Minister will deliver a special address to all participants on the vision of 'Make in India for the World,' and its convergence with Union Budget 2022 and the expectations from the webinar.
Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is scheduled to deliver concluding remarks at the event.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU