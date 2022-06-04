PM Modi to inaugurate IN-SPACe headquarters on June 10 in Ahmedabad

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) at Bopal in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on June 10.
IN-SPACe, approved by the Union cabinet in June 2020, will be the nodal agency that will allow space activities and use of Department of Space-owned facilities by non-government private entities and ensure greater private participation in the sector.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) made the announcement of IN-SPACe headquarters' inauguration on its Twitter handle.
"I am happy to announce the inauguration of IN-SPACe Headquarters at Bopal, Ahmedabad by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on June 10, 2022 at 15:45 Hrs. We are looking forward to working with the industry and ISRO to grow the space sector, Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe tweeted.
