PM Modi to inaugurate IN-SPACe headquarters on June 10 in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister will inaugurate the headquarters of the Indian Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) at Bopal in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on June 10.

IN-SPACe, approved by the Union cabinet in June 2020, will be the nodal agency that will allow space activities and use of Department of Space-owned facilities by non-government private entities and ensure greater private participation in the sector.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) made the announcement of IN-SPACe headquarters' inauguration on its Twitter handle.

"I am happy to announce the inauguration of IN-SPACe Headquarters at Bopal, Ahmedabad by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Ji on June 10, 2022 at 15:45 Hrs. We are looking forward to working with the industry and to grow the space sector, Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe tweeted.

