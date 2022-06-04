Singer Moose Wala's parents meet Shah, seek CBI probe into son's murder

Parents of slain singer-actor-turned-politician Shubhadeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moose Wala, met Union Home Minister in Chandigarh on Saturday and demanded a probe into their son's murder.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, who had gone to the residence of Moose Wala to express condolences to his parents, and Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher were present at the meeting that lasted for 15 to 20 minutes.

The meeting was held at the Chandigarh airport.

A day earlier, Moose Wala's father, Balkaur Singh, wrote to Shah, demanding a probe into his son's killing by a central agency.

Chief Minister on Friday pledged to put the killers behind bars at the earliest.

"Police have got vital clues regarding the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala and the day is not far when we will nab the perpetrators of this heinous crime," he assured the aggrieved family during his visit to their native home in Mansa district.

The Chief Minister said Moose Wala was a multi-talented artist who was blessed with mesmerising voice and creativity.

#WATCH | Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s family met Union Home Minister in Chandigarh.



He was killed by unknown assailants in Mansa district on 29th May. pic.twitter.com/aSQqjWcEIs — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022

He said his untimely and tragic death has given a major blow to the music industry in general and millions of his fans in particular.

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, Moose Wala was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in broad daylight on May 29.

