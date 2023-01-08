PM Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore on Monday

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Monday (January 9).
"Looking forward to being in the vibrant city of Indore tomorrow, 9th January to mark Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD). This is a great opportunity to deepen the connect with our diaspora, which has distinguished itself globally," Modi tweeted.
The event will continue till January 10.
The theme of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is "Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal".
Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 different countries have registered for it, according to official sources.
On Monday, after the Prime Minister inaugurates the event, it will be addressed by Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the special guest of honour, Surinamese President Chandrikapersad Santokhi.
First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 20:51 IST
