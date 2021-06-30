PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of Digital India campaign on July 1

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to address National Youth Parliament Festival on Tuesday
PM Modi urges people to focus on rainwater harvesting amid ongoing monsoon
PM to meet ministers to discuss CBSE board exams amid calls to cancel it
PM Narendra Modi to address 2nd National Youth Parliament Festival today
PM Modi to address Association of Indian Universities' annual meet today
-
On the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the Digital India campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of its various schemes on July 1 via video conferencing, informed Ministry of Electronics and IT on Wednesday.
"Digital India has been one of the biggest success stories of New India -- enabling services, bringing Government closer to citizens, promoting citizen engagement and empowering people," the official release reads.
Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will also be present on the occasion and will deliver the opening remarks.
The interactive session will be followed by an address by the Prime Minister wherein he will outline the various achievements of Digital India and the success story it has been over the years in connecting people.
He will also give an outlook on various developments and work that lie ahead going forward for the scheme.
"It's going to be a very interactive and informative session wherein PM will speak with the beneficiaries of Digital India from across the country. It's a proud moment for us as the guidance and support we have got from the Prime Minister is unparalleled. We look forward to taking forward the Digital India initiatives under his dynamic leadership," Abhishek Singh, MD and CEO of Digital India Corporation and President and CEO, NeGD, MeitY, said ahead of the programme.
The programme will see a presentation of video on the key achievements of Digital India which will lead to an interactive session of the Prime Minister with the beneficiaries of various schemes of Digital India, moderated by Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY.
Digital India is a flagship programme of the government of India with a vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. The ambitious programme was launched on July 1, 2015, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU