PM Modi to interact with fitness influencers, citizens on Thursday

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to interact with fitness influencers, citizens on September 24
BJP alleges Congress role in high number of dislikes for Mann Ki Baat video
PM Modi congratulates successful candidates of civil services exam
Covid-19: We are in the midst of a war, says PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat
India's self-reliance in defence sector to boost its global standing: Modi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with fitness influencers and citizens on Thursday during a nationwide "Fit India Dialogue" to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement.
The online interaction will see participants sharing tips and anecdotes from their fitness journey and the prime minister expressing his thoughts on the virtues of a healthy life, according to an official statement issued Tuesday.
Cricketer Virat Kohli, model and avid runner Milind Soman, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar and other fitness influencers will participate in the event.
Urging people to join the event, Modi tweeted, "Are you already a fitness aficionado? Do you intend to make fitness a part of your routine? Bringing to you, an interesting Fit India Dialogue to discuss aspects related to nutrition, physical health, mental well-being and more... See you on 24th at 12 noon!"
The official statement said in times of COVID-19, fitness has become an even more important aspect of life, and this dialogue will see a timely and fruitful conversation on nutrition, wellness and various other aspects of fitness, the statement said.
A brainchild of Modi, the Fit India Dialogue is yet another effort to involve citizens of the country to draw out a plan to make India a fit nation.
"The basic tenet on which the Fit India Movement was envisaged, that of involving citizens to imbibe fun, easy and non-expensive ways in which to remain fit and therefore bring about a behavioural change which makes fitness an imperative part of every Indian's life, is being strengthened by this dialogue," it said.
Anyone can join the dialogue via NIC link https://pmindiawebcast.nic.in from 11.30 am onwards on September 24, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU