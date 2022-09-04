PM Modi to interact with winners of National Awards to Teachers on Monday

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to Gujarat visit today, will address 'Panchayat Mahasammelan'
PM offers to help bridge gap between Russia, Ukraine in talks with Lavrov
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla flags off 'Har Ghar Tiranga yatra' in Delhi
Goa becomes first state to be 'Har Ghar Jal' certified, says PM Modi
'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' turning into mass movement, says PM Modi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with winners of the National Awards to Teachers, 2022 on Teachers' Day on Monday, according to his office.
"The purpose of National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country who through their commitment and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education, but also enriched the lives of their students," a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.
"On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners of National Awards to Teachers, 2022 at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on September 5, 2022 at 4:30 pm," it said.
The National Awards to Teachers accord public recognition to meritorious teachers working in elementary and secondary schools.
For the award this year, 45 teachers from across the country were selected through a rigorous and transparent online three-stage process.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sun, September 04 2022. 14:54 IST