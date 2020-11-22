PM Modi to lay foundation stones for water supply projects in UP today

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of rural drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh at 11.30 am on Sunday via video conferencing.
The Prime Minister will interact with the Village Water and Sanitation Committees/ Paani Samiti members during the event, according to an official release.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.
The projects will provide household tap water connections in all rural households of 2,995 villages and will benefit about 42 lakh population of Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts. Village Water and Sanitation Committees/Paani Samiti have been constituted in all these villages, who will shoulder the responsibility of operation and maintenance.
The total estimated cost of the projects is Rs 5,555.38 crores. The projects are planned to be completed in 24 months.
