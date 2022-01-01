PM Modi to release 10th installment for beneficiaries of PM-KISAN today

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 10th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Saturday at 12
As per an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, this is in line with the government's continued commitment and resolve to empower grassroots level farmers.
This will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families, said PMO
Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal four-monthly instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far.
During the programme, Prime Minister will also release an equity grant of more than Rs 14 crores to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers.
Prime Minister will interact with FPOs during the event and will also address the nation.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present on the occasion.
