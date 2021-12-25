PM Modi to virtually address Gurpurab celebrations in Gujarat today

-
ALSO READ
Navjot Sidhu reaches Kartarpur Corridor to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib
Punjab BJP leaders meet PM Modi, seek reopening of Kartarpur corridor
Guru Nanak's vision of compassion, inclusive society inspires us: PM Modi
Punjab BJP leaders leave for Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur
Pak govt hails Navjot Singh Sidhu's role in opening of Kartarpur corridor
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Kutch of Gujarat on Saturday.
As per an official statement from Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will address the Gurpurab celebrations at around 12:30 pm via video conferencing.
Every year, from December 23 to December 25, Sikh Sangat of Gujarat celebrate the Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib.
Guru Nanak Dev ji had stayed at Lakhpat during the course of his travels. Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib has his relics including wooden footwear and palki (cradle) as well as manuscripts and markings scripts of Gurmukhi.
As per the PMO, the Gurudwara had suffered damages during the 2001 earthquake.
"The then Gujarat Chief Minister, Narendra Modi, had undertaken urgent efforts to ensure repair of the damages," the PMO said.
"This step showed the deep reverence of the Prime Minister for the faith, as also reflected in multiple recent endeavours, including the celebrations of 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, 350th Parkash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji," it further added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU