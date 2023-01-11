JUST IN
Business Standard

PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Global Investors Summit in Madhya Pradesh

The theme of the two-day summit is 'Madhya Pradesh-The Future Ready State', an official said

Topics
Madhya Pradesh | Narendra Modi | Global Investors Summit

Press Trust of India  |  Indore 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 9th World Ayurveda Congress, in Goa, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the 7th edition of 'Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit', a flagship event of the state government, in Indore on Wednesday.

The theme of the two-day summit is 'Madhya Pradesh-The Future Ready State', an official said.

After the inaugural address by Modi, Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi will also address the meet, the official said.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will also address the meet virtually.

A total of 447 international delegates from 84 countries, 401 international buyers, more than 5,000 industrialists and representatives of various international industry associations, and representatives of all G20 countries will take part in the event, the official said.

The key objectives of the event are - showcasing industrial ecosystem of the state, promoting the state policies, consultation with industrial organisations to formulate industry-friendly policies, collaboration opportunities, promoting export potential and buyer-seller meets and vendor development, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 11:20 IST

